The 'ZeroMouse' is an impossibly small peripheral for professionals, students and digital nomads alike that will enable them to maximize their productivity when working from virtually anywhere. The mouse maintains a design that is roughly the size of two 25-cent coins and will connect to your choice of system thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. The peripheral is compatible for use with Windows 10, macOS, Android 9.0 and up and iOS to maximize the number of devices it can be paired with.