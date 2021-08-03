Litigation Paralegal

In a once-in-a-generation securities trial, a team at Latham & Watkins brought home a defense verdict for client NextGen Healthcare Inc. in state court in Orange, County, California. The Latham team, led by Michele Johnson, the global chair of the firm’s litigation and trial department and partner Peter Wald, nabbed top runners-up honors this week for fending off a rare “holder’s” claim from former company board member Ahmed Hussein. Hussein claimed he would have sold off shares prior to financial restatement by the company had executives not misled him. He was seeking $400 million in damages. However, Hussein, who had engaged in a number of proxy fights seeking to take control of the company’s board in prior years, couldn’t convince jurors that statements by company executives had convinced him to hold onto the shares when he otherwise could have sold them. The Latham trial team included partners Nicholas Siciliano and Andrew Gray and associates Whitney Weber and Katie George.
