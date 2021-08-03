Cancel
Litigation Paralegal

By Lincoln Derr PLLC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA busy civil litigation law firm is recruiting for an experienced management-side litigation paralegal. We are women and minority-owned and managed law firm that has operated on a digital portable platform for over 11 years. Our culture promotes and rewards mutual respect, collaboration, and the free-flowing exchange of ideas to benefit our team and our clients.

LawPosted by
Reason.com

Is Lawyer Ghost-Writing of Self-Represented Litigants' Briefs Unethical?

Surprisingly, there's no clear answer, though in the First Circuit (where the lawsuit is being litigated), a 1971 case disapproves of such ghost-writing. From In re Liu (2d Cir. 2011) (and see also In re Hood (11th Cir. 2013)):. [W]e conclude that [Liu's] ghostwriting did not constitute sanctionable misconduct. Although...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Largest Litigation Law Firms in Nashville

This List ranks Nashville-area litigation law firms by number of local litigation attorneys. Information was obtained from firm representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Nashville Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. The Nashville area is defined as: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.
Health Servicessomerset106.com

Legal Experts Say Hospitals Can Require Employees To Get Vaccinated

Hospitals do have solid legal ground to stand on when it comes to requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to legal experts. On Thursday, it was announced some of the largest healthcare systems in the area will require vaccinations for their employees. But can hospitals require this? The short answer, according to an attorney who specializes in employment law, is yes. In Ohio and Kentucky, there is no law blocking an employer from making vaccines a requirement for employees. Attorney George Reul says some exemptions under the Americans With Disabilities Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act could challenge the vaccine requirement. If an employee refuses to get vaccinated and is subsequently fired, Reul says going to court would not do much. Legal experts point to a case in Houston last month where more than 150 health care workers who did not comply with a vaccine mandate were either fired or resigned. The employees sued but a federal judge ruled in favor of the hospitals. Reul says the issue would have to be taken up in state legislatures and a law would have to be passed to define the guidelines on what employers are allowed to require of their employees.
Public Healthexpressnews.com

Commentary: Abbott's order may lead to suffering, but not liability

Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate prohibiting Texas governmental entities or public officials from requiring people to wear masks is likely to make life less safe for potential victims of COVID-19. Presumably, the order will result in less mask-wearing overall and increased transmission of the disease. Some may suffer COVID-19-related personal injuries...
Rehoboth Beach, DELaw.com

Reger Rizzo Promotes Civil Litigator to Partner

Seth Yeager, an attorney in Reger Rizzo & Darnall’s Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach offices, was promoted to partner, according to an announcement from the firm. Yeager joined Reger Rizzo’s litigation and insurance practices and bankruptcy and creditors’ rights group in November 2016.
LawNature.com

Litigation needs the latest science

Litigation is growing in importance as a way to achieve mitigation and equity in the face of ongoing climate change. Research now shows that currently cases are not using the latest state-of-the-art attribution science, and doing so could improve causation determination. Answering the questions posed above is an important step...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Renewed focus on personal jurisdiction can level litigation playing field

July 27, 2021 - The U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling in Ford Motor Company v. Montana Eighth Judicial District Court has renewed interest in the importance of personal jurisdiction disputes. Previously, when it came to product liability and mass tort cases, the playing field was seen as tilted toward defendants, with recent decisions restricting jurisdiction over out-of-state defendants. Accordingly, plaintiffs had been more reluctant to exercise all available resources in pursuing these out-of-state defendants, seeking to avoid sinking resources into an inevitably adverse outcome.
Los Angeles County, CAInsurance Journal

Company Paying $1M After California Department of Insurance Alleges Employee Broke Law

First American Title Co. has agreed to pay $1 million after a California Department of Insurance investigation alleged that one of its title marketing representatives violated state law protecting consumers from conflicts of interest that can inflate the cost of real estate transactions. First American agreed to pay $50,000 to settle similar allegations against another employee in January.
LawLaw.com

Litigator of the Week Runners-Up and Shout Outs

In a once-in-a-generation securities trial, a team at Latham & Watkins brought home a defense verdict for client NextGen Healthcare Inc. in state court in Orange, County, California. The Latham team, led by Michele Johnson, the global chair of the firm’s litigation and trial department and partner Peter Wald, nabbed top runners-up honors this week for fending off a rare “holder’s” claim from former company board member Ahmed Hussein. Hussein claimed he would have sold off shares prior to financial restatement by the company had executives not misled him. He was seeking $400 million in damages. However, Hussein, who had engaged in a number of proxy fights seeking to take control of the company’s board in prior years, couldn’t convince jurors that statements by company executives had convinced him to hold onto the shares when he otherwise could have sold them. The Latham trial team included partners Nicholas Siciliano and Andrew Gray and associates Whitney Weber and Katie George.
LawPosted by
Reuters

Everytown Law aims to curb gun violence with new litigation fund

(Reuters) - The nonprofit legal organization Everytown Law, which has pursued lawsuits on behalf of shooting victims against the gun industry, on Wednesday announced that it is launching a fund to support litigation aimed at curbing gun violence. The announcement of the fund comes on the heels of a $33...
EducationPosted by
Axios

DeSantis' order on mask mandates in schools sparks legal challenges

Florida parents, including those of students with disabilities, have filed legal challenges to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) executive order barring mask mandates in schools. Why it matters: The lawsuits, filed in state and federal court, come as Florida is experiencing a surge of new COVID cases, largely driven by...
Chicago, ILlegalnewsline.com

Litigation funder sues borrower for $14 million

CHICAGO (Legal Newsline) – A litigation funder says it wants its money from a company that it loaned millions of dollars to. HASelect-FTM Medical Receivables Litigation Finance Fund sued Infinity Capital Management on July 22 in Chicago federal court, alleging Infinity has failed to repay more than $14 million. HASelect...

