Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Graphic Designer/Marketing Specialist

By Corcoran HM Properties
Axios
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorcoran HM Properties is a full-service residential real estate company serving the Charlotte, North Carolina region and upstate South Carolina since 2006. Our 115 Brokers/Realtors® are committed to your real estate success and are backed by an in-house marketing team and relocation department that manages individual and corporate moves in the U.S. and abroad. We also invest in technology, creative marketing, and training to stay ahead of competition and provide the best experience for clients.

charlotte.axios.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corcoran Hm Properties#Brokers Realtors#Southpark#Microsoft Office#Outlook#Indesign#Photoshop Illustrator#Instagram#Twitter#Linkedin#Design#Constant Contact#Compensation#Dental#Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philadelphia Business Journal

Branding Marketing And Media Services

A list of Philadelphia's Advertising, Public Relations, Interactive, Graphic Design, Video Production, Full-service Marketing, Brand Marketing, Creative, and Media Services houses. Companies are listed alphabetically within their firm’s chosen business type as their dominant business focus. Information was obtained from firm representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Philadelphia Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed.
Jobsthepennyhoarder.com

Earn $18/Hr as a Customer Service Rep for a Background Screening Company

First Advantage, a comprehensive background screening company, needs an experienced customer service representative. The remote job is open to candidates across the U.S. In this contract-to-hire role, you’ll help customers with any issues related to First Advantage services, ranging from tech inquiries to database questions. You will document your troubleshooting steps, and you may collaborate with internal experts to resolve the problems.
BusinessDaily Reporter

Hoffman adds director of accounting, business development specialist, designer

Hoffman Planning, Design, & Construction has welcomed Kelly Mischler, Tim Rankin and Sam Long to its team. Mischler brings eight years of accounting experience, including four in construction accounting, to her new role at Hoffman. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, she was a senior accountant at Schenck/CLA for six years and was a controller for the last year and a half at a local construction company. As director of accounting, Mischler will oversee all financial aspects of Hoffman and be involved in risk management and contract review.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Marketing Specialists Create an Essential AI Marketing Guide for Businesses Growth

Professionals from B2B Business Experts Declare Grammar a Crucial Tool for Success. B2B Business Experts released the Ultimate AI Marketing Tools List, a thorough guide to using artificial intelligence (AI) in any business setting. Decision-makers will find a list of game-changers in this handbook. Through this manual, the innovative marketing and consulting solutions company aims to help B2B businesses of all sizes and industries thrive in the modern world.
SoftwareEngadget

Save $75 on Pixlr, an intuitive graphic design app

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Besides and a , one essential tool photographers and visual artists need is graphic design software. With the right program, you can correct flaws you couldn’t plan for; enhance or alter your subject matter; or even create something entirely new.
Designwellnessliving.com

8 Graphic Design Principles That Will Boost Engagement

By nature, we are highly visual creatures. Research consistently shows that humans engage more with visual content than any other type of content. In fact, eMarketer found that around 75% of American internet users search for visual content before making a purchase. Visual content is also more memorable than text-based content.
Economymononaeastside.com

PROJECT SPECIALIST

JLA Architects is a small, but growing, full-service Architectural Firm with offices in both Madison & Milwaukee, Wisconsin. We work on a variety of project types throughout Wisconsin – with the goal of expanding into new market segments – both geographically and by project type. We have a fast-paced, team-oriented atmosphere and encourage the professional growth of our team. We place a strong emphasis on Client service & satisfaction – placing it as our top priority. We are currently searching for the ‘right’ enthusiastic & dedicated person to join our team full-time as a Project Specialist in either our Madison & Milwaukee offices.
Computersweandthecolor.com

Download Geometric Abstract Graphic Design Templates as Vector Graphics

Available on Adobe Stock as fully editable vector graphics, these geometric abstract graphic design templates are well suited for posters and other creative designs. Adobe Stock contributor @Finevector specializes in a wide range of high-quality vector graphics that can be used by creatives for both personal and commercial design projects. The talented designer has also produced a huge collection of geometric abstract graphic design templates. All of these designs are available as customizable vector files. You can use them for both print and web projects including poster design, flyers, website headers, and much more.
Marketingatlanticcitynews.net

What is the role of SEO in digital marketing?

Digital marketing is a wide stream of activities that marketers use to promote brands online. Digital marketing can be divided into these seven streams. SEO is short for Search Engine Optimization and is one of the simplest and most effective ways to reach your online audience who are doing searches on search engines. Therefore, SEO plays a crucial role in reaching your digital audience.
EconomyIbj.com

In the workplace: Have a business idea? Survey customers first.

Since April 2020, I’ve held virtual office hours for a minimum of two hours a week. These one-on-one, back-to-back meetings have been open to the public and take 40 minutes each. Most time slots are filled with first-time founders asking questions about what to do next. In about 95% of our conversations, we have to pause and take a few steps backward in order to proceed forward. Typically, founders collect very little data about their customer base.
JobsWWAY NewsChannel 3

Strategic Digital Sales Account Executive – 490

WWAY-TV, a subsidiary of Morris Network is seeking a Strategic Digital Sales Account Executive who can take us to the next level. The AE will primarily be focused on cultivating new business by recommending sales solutions that produce measurable results. The AE will have full access to a suite of the most effective and efficient sales products and services.
SoftwareTrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Copywriting Tools

Writesonic is a sophisticated artificial intellegence tool designed to help customers produce compelling copy, without the need for a writing-specific background. In other words, the company's mission is to turn nonwriters into wordsmiths. The subscription-based service works by having users pick their content type (blog post, sales page, etc.) before...
Knoxville, TNrcntechnologies.com

Daniel Sepokas Joins RCN Team as Graphic Designer

Knoxville, TN, 8/5/21 – RCN Technologies today announced the hiring of Daniel Sepokas for the position of Graphic Designer. As a member of the Marketing Team, Daniel is responsible for creating the brand identity at RCN. Coming all the way from Australia, Daniel has previously worked with The Grounds, a popular coffee roastery in New South Wales as well as collaborated with many other companies during his time there.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Cloud DX Announces the Date of Its Second Quarter Investor Update and Earnings Call, Retention of Market Maker and Retention of IR Specialist

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), (the 'Company') a leading North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions today announced that the Company will publish its operating results for the second quarter of 2021 on Monday August 16th, 2021. The Company...
Jobsfashionista.com

Jonathan Simkhai Is Hiring A Jr. Graphic Designer In West Hollywood, CA

Jonathan Simkhai is looking for a talented Jr. Graphic Designer. This role is responsible for creating assets for email newsletters, e-commerce platform and Instagram marketing, assisting on email design, and creation of additional brand/marketing assets as needed. The role is also responsible for image asset management, using your creative expertise to ensure on-brand continuity across all digital imagery and video components, and executing post-production workflows. This role will report into the Digital Art Director and will work collaboratively with the digital and sales teams.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Possibility Of A Fourth Check

While three different stimulus check packages have already hit the bank accounts, citizens are looking out for more. But, it hasn’t been ascertained yet if they would be receiving another stimulus package. The economy is in much better shape than it was previously- even though it hasn’t fully recovered from the pandemic. Also, with the emergence of the new variant, there are setbacks that will come up. Nevertheless, we probably wouldn’t be seeing such a high rate of unemployment that was prevalent at the start of the pandemic.
Internetmakeuseof.com

How to Go Paperless With Online Tools in Offices and Homes

The over-dependency on paper in offices hurts the environment. Aside from that, securing sensitive office documents can be a hassle. As a result, mission-critical files could be exposed to anyone, including a random visitor. By eliminating paper from the office, you can avoid all of such risks. Here are some...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Axios

Fake vaccine cards emerge in U.S., E.U. as vaccine mandates loom

Proof-of-vaccination requirements in the United States and Europe have spurred a new market for counterfeit certificates, The Wall Street Journal reports. The big picture: Illegitimate vaccine cards have multiplied on social-media sites, messaging apps and on the dark web in recent weeks, per The Wall Street Journal. "As a segment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy