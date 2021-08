The Spirit of Sheridan Music Festival featuring Ebey & The Conversations Band and The Dugan Irby Band will be held Thursday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College. Hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream will be free for ticket holders starting at 5:30 p.m. outside the Whitney Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, seniors and veterans.