Sheridan, WY

Carpentry Apprenticeship now offered online through Sheridan College

sheridan.edu
 4 days ago

Starting this fall, construction workers interested in completing the Carpentry Apprenticeship program can do so online through Sheridan College. The online format will allow students to complete course work as their work schedule allows from anywhere in Wyoming. The Carpentry Apprenticeship program provides the technical instruction that compliments an apprentice’s hours working in the field, and prepares students to earn their Journeyman’s license.

