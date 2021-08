Rebecca E. Sharp, 97, of Richfield, passed away at 4 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Richfield Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born Sept. 21, 1923, in Belleville, Mifflin County, she was the daughter of the late Samuel D. and Magdalena (Bawel) Sharp. On Nov. 14, 1946, she married her late husband, Jacob C. Sharp, with whom she was blessed to share more than 63 years of marriage before his passing on Feb. 23, 2010.