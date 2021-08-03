Girls Varsity Golf finishes 6th place at Bellmont Invitational
The Lady Patriot golf team placed 6 out of 7 teams at Cross Creek Golf Course in Decatur. The team score was 479. Rosealynne Smith led the Patriots with a 113. She played consistent all day racking up 4 bogeys. Paityn Chapman had 6 bogeys. Janae Jacobs had her first career par and 1 bogey. Maddy Snow had her first career varsity par and 2 bogeys. Cassandra Coffin participated but was unable to finish.jcpatriotsathletics.com
