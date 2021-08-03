Cancel
Girls Varsity Golf finishes 6th place at Bellmont Invitational

 16 days ago

The Lady Patriot golf team placed 6 out of 7 teams at Cross Creek Golf Course in Decatur. The team score was 479. Rosealynne Smith led the Patriots with a 113. She played consistent all day racking up 4 bogeys. Paityn Chapman had 6 bogeys. Janae Jacobs had her first career par and 1 bogey. Maddy Snow had her first career varsity par and 2 bogeys. Cassandra Coffin participated but was unable to finish.

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
Tippecanoe, INRochester Sentinel

Tippecanoe Valley girls golf finishes third at first invite

The Tippecanoe Valley High School girls golf team finished third out of nine teams at Tuesday’s Plymouth Invitational. The John Glenn Lady Falcons won the invitational with a total score of 375, followed by the Plymouth Lady Pilgrims with 378 and the Lady Vikings with 380.
Big Rapids, MIkentcityathletics.com

Varsity Girls Golf Practice Begins on Monday, August 9

Varsity Girls Golf practice will begin on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Moss Ridge Golf Course. Please meet Coach Ingles and Coach Lopez in the pro shop at that time. On Tuesday, practice will be at the same time, then on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, we will meet at 3:00 p.m. as Coach Ingles and Coach Lopez will be out of town so I will be covering practice. Please notice that our first CSAA Bronze Jamboree is on Monday, August 16 at Katke Golf Course in Big Rapids at 9:00 a.m. It will be important for us to get off to a good start so we can improve upon last year’s 5th place finish in the conference and the MHSAA Districts!
Brecksville, OHnorthroyaltonathletics.com

Girls Varsity Purple Golf Team beats Brecksville-Broadview Heights 177 – 221

On Thursday, August 5th, the Girls Varsity Purple Golf Team hosted rival Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School at Briarwood Golf Course. The Lady Bear Purple golf team defeated the Lady Bees of Brecksville 177 to 221.The Girls Varsity Purple golf team was paced by medalist, senior Alyssa Grugle with a score of 42. Grugle shared low putt honors with junior Bella Weatherbie with 17 putts. The Varsity Purple golf team travels to Twin Lakes Golf Course to compete in the Kent’s Lady Rough Rider tournament on Saturday, August 7th.
Golfkentonathletics.com

Girls Varsity Golf Season Opener

The team had their season opener today and shot a 262 against Defiance who shot 231. The wildcats were led by Lily James (60) and Claire Ketcham (60). Abi Mustain (61) was following right behind with Kyra Fleming rounding out the lineup. The team is looking forward to competing on Monday at Green Acres Golf Course against Elgin.
Golflebanonathletics.com

Lebanon Girls Golf Finishes 1st at Twin Lakes Tournament

Lady Tigers secured the win for the second year in a row at the Twin Lakes Tournament on Saturday! They shaved 17 strokes off of last years score and ended their first week on a high note. Ella Taylor, senior, was the individual medalist of the day with an 80. Sophomore, Audrey Patterson, finished with an 81 for third individual medalist. Junior Varsity completed their fourth tournament of the week. Rookie junior, Alathea Wilson, finished her first tournament!
Golfhanovercentralathletics.com

Girls Golf Places 2nd to Wheeler

The girls’ golf team placed second behind Wheeler in a match on Tuesday night. Wheeler shot a 236 and Hanover Central shot a 237 with North Newton shooting a 248. Sophia Sanchez was the overall medalist with a score of 46. Elle Mowry had a 52, Gia DeProsperis a 68 and Mallory Harris a 71. What a great match!
Wadsworth, OHnorthroyaltonathletics.com

Girls Junior Varsity White Golf Team falls to Wadsworth Senior 259 – 270

On Tuesday, August 10th, The Lady Bear JV White Golf Team was in action today as they entertained the Lady Grizzlies from Wadsworth High School. The final score was the Lady Bear JV Gold Golf Team 270 and Lady Grizzlies 259. Leading the way for the JV White Golf Team were Freshman Sam Macek with a 59, Freshman Rena Steffas with a 65, Sophomore Olivia Siedlecki with a 71 and Ava Higgins and Sophia Lafelice had 73’s. Great job girls. Keep improving every day.
Crown Point, INfordcountyrecord.com

Crown Point, LaPorte dominate KV girls' golf invite

DeMOTTE — Many of Northwest Indiana’s top girls’ golfers competed in the Kankakee Valley Invitational on Monday, Aug. 9. Crown Point, which had all five of its golfers shoot 92 or lower, won the team title with a 342. Val Gozo was match medalist with a 77, shooting a 37 on the front nine at Sandy Pines and 40 on the back.
Golflebanonathletics.com

Girls Varsity Golf Defeats North Putnam

Tonight’s dual match was Lebanon vs North Putnam. Lady Tigers finished their second match with a win! Ella Taylor, senior, was medalist of the evening at Twin Bridges Golf Course. Tigers finished with a 185 and Cougars with a 243. Ella Taylor 44. Brooke Reeves 46. Audrey Patterson 46. Anna...
Aurora, OHnorthroyaltonathletics.com

Girls Junior Varsity Gold Golf Team beats Aurora 209 – 224

The Lady Bears Gold golf team entertained the Lady Greenmen from Aurora, Friday, August 6th at Briarwood Golf Course. The final score was the Lady Bears Gold golf team 209 and the Aurora girls golf team 224. The top four scores for the Lady Bears Gold golf team were Makena Shroka (Medalist) with a score of 49, Allison Kryzwicki and Malia Weatherbie with scores of 53 and Liz White with a score of 54.
Van Wert, OHCrescent-News

Monday girls golf: Fairview wins Lancer Invite

VAN WERT — The Fairview girls golf team put together three double-digit rounds to outlast the field in the Lincolnview Lancer Invitational on Monday at Willow Bend Country Club. Lorelle Hetrick’s round of 92 was tops for the Apaches while Eva Wermer and Andrea Macsay both shot 97 to help...
Wauseon, OHCrescent-News

Friday girls golf: Wauseon takes Montpelier Invite title

MONTPELIER – Wauseon was able to outscore Hilltop 367-386 to capture the Montpelier Invitational in girls golf on Friday. Calaway Gerken and Halle Frank, who were both named to the all-tournament team, carded matching 85s to lead the Indians. Jamie Chester, who scored medalist honors, paced the Cadets with a 79.
Wauseon, OHfcnews.org

Wauseon girls, boys golf earn top finishes

The Wauseon boys and girls golf teams each earned top two finishes at their home invitationals which took place Monday and Tuesday at Ironwood. On Monday, the boys took second to Lincolnview who collectively shot a 331 team score. The Indians had a 347. Wauseon’s girls were victorious on Tuesday....
Tennisbigwalnutathletics.net

Girls Varsity Tennis Wins Kokosing Valley Invitational

The Big Walnut varsity girls tennis team kicked off their 2021 season by winning the Kokosing Valley Invitational for the second consecutive season. The Eagles won the 8-team tournament by scoring 31 points to second place to DeSales which had 25. The invitational was played at Mount Vernon Nazarene University and Memorial Park in Mount Vernon.
Canton, OHnorthroyaltonathletics.com

Girls Junior Varsity Gold and White Golf teams participated in the 21st Annual Flo Barr Invitational

The NR Lady Bears Gold and White teams took part in the 21st Annual Flo Barr Invitational at Meadow Lake Golf & Swim Club in Canton. Both teams did very well. The Gold Team tied for 2nd, with a score of 382 with the Strongsville Mustangs but lost the tie breaker and finished 3rd place behind the Lady Mustangs and the Champion, Akron St. Vincent St. Mary. The top 4 scores posted for the Gold Team were Liz White 86 (2nd best score individually), Malia Weatherbie 93, Allison Kryzwicki and Mia Whitt 102.
GolfDaily Record

PREP ROUDNUP | Triway golf finishes second at CVCA Invitational

Triway continued its tear to start the year with a second-place finish at the CVCA Invitational held at Glenmoor Country Club with a score of 329. Gavin Stutz was locked and loaded with a 78, Carter Schmid shot an 83, while Griffin Braun and Tyler Snyder were both a stroke back with 84s.

