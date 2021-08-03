The Olympics need esports more than esports need the Olympics

I don’t often watch either the Olympic Games or Commonwealth Games when they come around every four years, and I was one of those folks who fled Queensland in 2018 when the Gold Coast hosted the latter that year. I may occasionally take a gander at the opening ceremony and sometimes watch a few of the more point-based sports such as Diving and Gymnastics when there is nothing else on the telly. But like sports any other time of the year, I am not enthusiastic about them. Surprisingly, however, I have always had a soft spot for the official Olympics video games. Starting with Athens 2004 for the PlayStation 2, which I threw countless hours into, I would pick up a new game in the franchise every four years. The only exception being the Rio 2016 games, which never received an officially licensed adaptation. For the Tokyo Olympics, following their work on London 2012, SEGA returns with Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game – albeit without their Australian development studio.