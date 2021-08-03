Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksburg, WV

Structure fire in downtown Clarksburg damages multiple buildings

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — At least three structures were damaged along Chestnut Street and West Pike Street as a result of a fire Monday evening. The house at 120 North Chestnut St. “is unable to be salvaged”; the house at 122 North Chestnut St. sustained heat damage; and the garage and storage area of the former Produce House at 600 West Pike St. sustained internal damage, according to Clarksburg Fire Capt. Steve McIntire.

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Government
Clarksburg, WV
Crime & Safety
Clarksburg, WV
Accidents
City
Clarksburg, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Chestnut Street#Accident#Wv News#House#Clarksburg Fire Capt#Fire Marshal S Office#Harrison Taylor 911#Clarksburg Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been "emotionally and mentally trying." Melissa DeRosa resigned as secretary to the governor as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York's attorney general released a report less than a week ago alleging that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and violated state and federal laws.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Dixie fire becomes largest in California history

The Dixie Wildfire is now the largest in California's history. Thousands of homes were threatened by the Northern California blaze on Sunday, according to USA Today, which cited data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire has been raging for days and fueled by record dry...

Comments / 0

Community Policy