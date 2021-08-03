Structure fire in downtown Clarksburg damages multiple buildings
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — At least three structures were damaged along Chestnut Street and West Pike Street as a result of a fire Monday evening. The house at 120 North Chestnut St. “is unable to be salvaged”; the house at 122 North Chestnut St. sustained heat damage; and the garage and storage area of the former Produce House at 600 West Pike St. sustained internal damage, according to Clarksburg Fire Capt. Steve McIntire.www.wvnews.com
