How do I respond to a Gavron warning request from a lawyer?
I have been married to my husband for over 10 years, and just received a request for a gavron warning from my husband’s lawyer. I have a court date in a few months. I haven’t had a place to stay due to the divorce process as my husband occupies the home, and have been staying at friends houses, so I haven’t been able to find employment due to not having a set home location. How should I respond to this request, and is there a chance that it could get approved by the judge?avvo.com
