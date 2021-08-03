Even under lockdown, new legislation would give loved ones access to nursing homes

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - Advocates say isolating people in nursing homes during the pandemic, likely led to other health problems. New federal legislation that would open up long-term care to select family members. "For so long during the pandemic, residents and family members weren't able to visit at all," explains Marjorie Moore, Executive Director of VOYCE, and advocacy group for nursing care residents, "For a long time family members were locked out completely"