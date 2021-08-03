Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Updated: Jets OL Cameron Clark expected to fully recover after scary neck injury

Observer-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORHAM PARK -- New York Jets training camp practice came to an abrupt and scary end Tuesday when backup offensive lineman Cameron Clark suffered what appeared to be a serious neck injury. Clark, 23, was taken by ambulance from the facility to Morristown Medical Center. The Jets announced late Tuesday...

www.uticaod.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Moses
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Jets Ol#Northjersey Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Jets' Cameron Clark: Exits practice in ambulance

Clark exited Tuesday's practice due to a spinal cord contusion, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. The Jets ended practice after Clark suffered his injury, and he was on the field for approximately 10 minutes before he was moved to an ambulance. However, the offensive tackle had some movement in his extremities, and coach Robert Saleh is optimistic that the 23-year-old will make a full recovery.
NFLFrankfort Times

Jets' Clark has bruised spinal cord, should fully recover

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark has a bruised spinal cord and is expected to make a full recovery after he was hospitalized Tuesday with a neck injury. The team announced Clark's status in a statement, adding that he will remain in Morristown Medical...
NFLNew York Post

Cameron Clark suffers spinal cord contusion in ‘scary’ end to Jets practice

The Jets say Cameron Clark is expected to make “a full recovery” after practice ended in a somber and scary scene Tuesday when the backup offensive lineman was immobilized on a backboard and taken away from the team’s Florham Park training facility in an ambulance after suffering a spinal-cord contusion.
NFLelitesportsny.com

Jets OL Cam Clark leaves practice in ambulance following neck injury

A frightening scene involving offensive lineman Cam Clark is what concluded the Jets’ Tuesday training camp practice. Not the way you want to see practice end…at all. Connor Hughes of The Athletic reported a Jets offensive lineman was on the ground being checked out by trainers during Tuesday’s training camp practice.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Booted Titans Rookie Player From Practice

A day after the Carolina Panthers released safety J.T. Ibe for a brutal hit on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, the Tennessee Titans found themselves in a similar situation at their own training camp. Mike Vrabel decided to remove one of his rookies from practice on Wednesday. After rookie safety Brady...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
New York Post

3 players, 2 execs resign in mysterious Raiders chaos

What happens in Vegas apparently doesn’t stay in Vegas. In the past week, three Raiders players and a pair of front office executives have left the organization in what has quickly turned into a mass exodus. On Tuesday, 34-year-old offensive tackle Sam Young, who appeared in 11 games last season,...
NFLCBS Sports

Video emerges of vicious hit at Panthers training camp, J.T. Ibe apologizes for sending teammate to hospital

There was a scary moment at Panthers practice on Tuesday that ended with receiver Keith Kirkwood being hospitalized after taking a vicious hit from safety J.T. Ibe. Panthers coach Matt Rhule was so upset with the hit that he decided to cut Ibe after practice ended. Following his release from the team, Ibe didn't get a chance to meet with the media, but he did do a brief one-on-one interview with the Charlotte Observer.
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message After Player’s Alleged Trade Request

On Friday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that one of the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers requested a trade from the organization. “Steelers’ WR James Washington, a former 2018 second-round pick, has approached the Steelers and requested a trade based on his limited playtime last season and so far this preseason,” Schefter reported at the time.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLthespun.com

Patriots Add Veteran LB After Losing Player To Torn ACL

The Patriots are in need of help at the linebacker position following Saturday’s unfortunate injury news. New England linebacker Raekwon McMillan suffered a torn ACL this week in practice. He’ll miss the entirety of the 2021 season, as a result, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s an unfortunate setback for the young linebacker and the Patriots defense as a whole.
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Gardner Minshew Is 'Burning the Boats' and Refusing To Settle As Jaguars' No. 2

Gardner Minshew II was locked and loaded, quip at the ready. He knew this was coming. It’s been coming since the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. For that matter, it’s been coming since the New York Jets defeated the Los Angeles Rams in week 15 and officially handed over the first pick to the Jaguars.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 Early standouts in 2021 training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders are a complete mixed bag entering the 2021 season but, early in training camp, these players are stepping up in big ways. After one of the most blatantly confusing offseasons, we now get to see what the Las Vegas Raiders have to offer. That, of course, starts with training camp, which has now been underway for a handful of practices and about a week overall. Pads haven’t come on yet but we are getting looks at how players are showing up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy