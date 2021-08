A pickup truck was destroyed by flames in the 700 block of Greenspring Road in North Newton Township just after noon last Friday. Fire Chief Brad Stouffer of the Friendship Hose Co., said, ‘When I arrived on the scene, the engine compartment was fully engulfed in flames, and spread rapidly to the cab area. We immediately pulled a hose line and went to work on extinguishing the flames. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. The pickup truck was a total loss, and the cause is unknown.’ Pictured is firefighter Riley Newcomer working to extinguish the blaze. Units from both the Friendship Hose Co. and Friendship Hose EMS responded to the scene.