Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Wegmans employees must wear masks again, encouraged for shoppers

By CNY Central
wutv29.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. — Wegmans will once again require all employees to wear masks while at work, the grocery store chain announced Tuesday. The change is effective immediately. Masks are not required for Wegmans customers, but are strongly encouraged regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, the company said. The change is in...

wutv29.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wegmans#Cdc#Food Drink#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food SafetyFOX43.com

Wegmans now asks customers to wear masks in stores

YORK, Pa. — Wegmans is asking all customers to wear masks in stores according to a recent tweet. The grocery store chain said that after reviewing CDC, state and local guidance they "strongly encourage all customers, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while shopping with us." Wegmans noted...
Rochester, NYPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Coronavirus: Wegmans Food Markets ‘strongly’ encourage customers to wear masks in stores

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Effective immediately, all customers are “strongly” encouraged to wear masks while shopping inside Wegmans Food Markets stores, regardless of vaccination status, the company announced late Tuesday. According to a news release posted to the Rochester, New York-based grocery chain’s website and social media accounts, the measure reflects...
Food SafetyClick10.com

Publix employees must wear masks starting Monday

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Starting Monday, you will once again see all employees at your local Publix masked up. The Florida-based grocery chain confirmed their change in policy Friday afternoon. “Effective Aug. 2, Publix is requiring associates, regardless of their vaccination status, to wear face coverings over their noses and...
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Employees, visitors to Louisiana offices must wear masks

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration is requiring Louisiana's executive branch employees and visitors to state office buildings to wear masks. The new order was released Thursday evening from Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne's office. It requires masks even for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
BusinessPosted by
CBS Boston

Target Will Once Again Require Some Employees To Wear Face Masks

(CBS) — Target is updating its face mask policy for employees in light of new Centers For Disease Control guidance. All Target workers in areas with “substantial or high risk” of COVID transmission as defined by the CDC will be required to wear face masks starting Tuesday, whether or not they are fully vaccinated. The CDC changed its guidance after data showed that while vaccines still protect people from getting seriously sick from COVID and the Delta variant, fully vaccinated individuals can still be contagious. “Target continues to recommend face coverings for unvaccinated team members and guests at all stores across the country,” the retailer said in a statement. “Effective Tuesday, August 3, based on the CDC’s updated guidance, we’ll require face coverings for our team members and strongly recommend face coverings for all guests in areas with substantial or high risk of transmission, as defined by the CDC.” Nine Massachusetts counties are at high or substantial risk of COVID transmission as of Monday, according to the CDC. Barnstable and Nantucket counties are considered high risk. Middlesex, Suffolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Essex, Worcester and Hampden counties are now all considered substantial risk.    
Wisconsin Stateseehafernews.com

Wisconsin State Employees, Contractors Must Wear Masks Inside

Starting today (August 5th), all Wisconsin employees and contractors have to wear face masks when they are inside state buildings. The mask mandate will be in effect regardless of a person’s vaccination status. The Wisconsin Department of Administration updated its guidance on the matter Wednesday, saying policies now reflect the...
Food SafetyWETM

Tops Markets requiring employees to wear masks again, regardless of vaccination status

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tops Markets employees are required to mask up again while working, regardless of vaccination status. The rule goes back into effect Friday. The grocer says the decision to require their employees to wear face coverings again was made after monitoring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidance. They say the health and safety of their associates and customers are at the center of their decision-making.
Public HealthFast Company

Just how easily does the delta variant spread?

It lasted only a few seconds: One man walked past another man in a mall in Sydney. When officials later watched CCTV footage of the encounter, they saw that this was the only interaction between the two. But it was enough for one of the men, who didn’t realize that he was infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus, to infect the other.
Syracuse, NYwutv29.com

Will the New York State Fair be safe with COVID surge?

GEDDES, N.Y. — In just two weeks the gates at the New York State Fairgrounds will open and hundreds of thousands of people from across the state, country and world are expected. But will fairgoers be safe with the rise of COVID-19 cases in Central New York and across the nation?
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

As the highly contagious Delta variant spreads, many people and businesses across the U.S. are starting to crack down, mask up, and implement restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus once more. In just the last week, the White House issued vaccination requirements for federal workers and many restaurants across the country started requiring proof of vaccination for those looking to dine inside. But this new "no vax, no service" approach isn't just hitting certain workplaces and your favorite spots to eat. Another popular attraction has just announced a new ban on unvaccinated visitors.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...

Comments / 0

Community Policy