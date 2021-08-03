Cancel
Andre Leroux offers testimony to Joint Committee on Transportation

By MassINC Staff
Cover picture for the articleRE: Support for Sen. Chandler S.2277 and Rep. Blais H.3413 (RTA advancement bills) – Vital for Gateway Cities and post-pandemic recovery. Thank you for the opportunity to testify about the regional transit needs of our state. I strongly urge you to report out the RTA advancement bills H.3413/S.2277 early this session. The case for better regional transit is straightforward: we need to help workers get to jobs, provide real transportation options to the many seniors and families without cars, reduce congestion and pollution, and meet our ambitious climate goals.

