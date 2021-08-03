Andre Leroux offers testimony to Joint Committee on Transportation

With New Hampshire poised to receive an influx of federal money, the state’s largest solar company is encouraging cities and towns to spend it on solar. Some towns haven’t applied for American Rescue Plan Act funding because of uncertainty about what kinds of projects are eligible. According to ReVision Energy, a B Corporation (a business that aims to balance “purpose and profit”) that operates in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts, solar and other renewable infrastructure projects can qualify. The deadline to apply for funding is Wednesday, and as of last Tuesday, 50 towns had yet to apply for the federal funds.