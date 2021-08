(Avoca) Longtime AHSTW baseball coach Jason Holst has spent his last summer on the diamond as the varsity head coach. Holst will continue to serve as AHSTW’s Activities Director and will help coach football, but he’s moving on from baseball. “I’ve been doing it for about 24 years now and my son just wrapped up his high school career and I thought maybe it would be a good time to step away from the field to focus a little bit more on being the activities director and a little more family time.”