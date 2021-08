The Blue Jays had a shopping list heading into the Trade Deadline and a lefty bat was on there. They came away without one and we look at if that’s a problem. The Toronto Blue Jays had themselves a Trade Deadline. It wasn’t as dramatic as the 2015 iteration, but it was pretty cool. They landed Jose Berrios and Joakim Soria in the final hours after adding Adam Cimber, Corey Dickerson and Trevor Richards previously. They checked off just about everything on their shopping list except one: a lefty bat. The question remains whether that was a necessity, or just something that would have been nice, but that they can live without.