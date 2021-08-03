Downtown Milwaukee dog park project selected as a finalist for a 2021 PetSafe® Bark for Your Park™ Grant

MILWAUKEE (August 3, 2021) – PetSafe® brand, a global leader in pet product solutions, has announced the 30 finalists for its popular Bark for Your Park™ grant contest and Milwaukee is among the finalists. The project capturing national attention is the proposal to build Downtown Milwaukee’s first public dog exercise area in an underutilized area along the Milwaukee River and beneath the I-794 overpass. The project is being co-led by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 and Historic Third Ward BID #2. PetSafe® will award prizes totaling $150,000 to 10 deserving communities.