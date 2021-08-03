Cancel
Sonora, CA

Bonillas, Mary

By Sabrina Biehl
mymotherlode.com
 4 days ago

Mary L. Bonillas, born August 22 1917 in San Francisco, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 in Sonora Senior Living Center in Jamestown, California. She had 3 brothers and sisters, along with 7 half-brothers and sisters. She graduated from S.F. Commerce High School in 1934. In 1942, during World War 11, Mary worked in the shipyards. She was a true Rosie the Riveter! In commemoration of distinguished service as a working woman of World War 11, she was recognized as a national auxiliary member of the American Rosie the Riveter Association. Mary retired as an electronic supervisor with Dal mo Victor in 1981, and relocated to Sonora full time.

Comments / 0

