Bonillas, Mary

Mary L. Bonillas, born August 22 1917 in San Francisco, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 in Sonora Senior Living Center in Jamestown, California. She had 3 brothers and sisters, along with 7 half-brothers and sisters. She graduated from S.F. Commerce High School in 1934. In 1942, during World War 11, Mary worked in the shipyards. She was a true Rosie the Riveter! In commemoration of distinguished service as a working woman of World War 11, she was recognized as a national auxiliary member of the American Rosie the Riveter Association. Mary retired as an electronic supervisor with Dal mo Victor in 1981, and relocated to Sonora full time.