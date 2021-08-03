Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sunbury, PA

Homer C. Gross, 74, Hickory Corners

Daily Item
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomer Clayton Gross, 74, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021. Homer was born Jan. 30, 1947, at Sunbury Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Hickory Corners. Homer will be remembered for his love of life and his witty personality. He always had a smile and happiness no matter what else was happening in the world. He taught all of us in life to love the little things. Homer loved spending his time on his 4-wheeler, mowing grass for the church, and hunting at home or the cabin. He was the guardian angel of his neighbors. You would find him getting mail and the newspaper and visiting neighbors for coffee on his 4-wheeler.

www.dailyitem.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunbury, PA
City
Dalmatia, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
City
Muncy, PA
City
Marion, PA
Sunbury, PA
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbury Hospital#Middies Rod Gun Club#Herndon Fire Company#Stone Valley Church#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy