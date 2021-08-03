Homer C. Gross, 74, Hickory Corners

Homer Clayton Gross, 74, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021. Homer was born Jan. 30, 1947, at Sunbury Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Hickory Corners. Homer will be remembered for his love of life and his witty personality. He always had a smile and happiness no matter what else was happening in the world. He taught all of us in life to love the little things. Homer loved spending his time on his 4-wheeler, mowing grass for the church, and hunting at home or the cabin. He was the guardian angel of his neighbors. You would find him getting mail and the newspaper and visiting neighbors for coffee on his 4-wheeler.