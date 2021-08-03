Cancel
Cancer

Can Statins Extend Survival in Women With TNBC?

By Mike Bassett
MedPage Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor women with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), using statins was associated with improved oncologic outcomes, according to results from a retrospective study. Women who initiated statin use in the 12 months after a TNBC diagnosis had a 58% relative improvement in breast cancer-specific survival (BCSS; standardized HR 0.42, 95% CI 0.20-0.88, P=0.022) and a 30% relative improvement in overall survival (OS; standardized HR 0.70, 95% CI 0.50-0.99, P=0.046), reported Kevin Nead, MD, MPhil, of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, and colleagues in the journal Cancer.

