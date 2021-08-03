Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Earth's Magnetosphere: Protecting Our Planet from Harmful Space Energy

By Alan Buis, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory
NASA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the four rocky planets in our solar system, you could say that Earth’s “magnetic” personality is the envy of her interplanetary neighbors. Unlike Mercury, Venus, and Mars, Earth is surrounded by an immense magnetic field called the magnetosphere. Generated by powerful, dynamic forces at the center of our world, our magnetosphere shields us from erosion of our atmosphere by the solar wind (charged particles our Sun continually spews at us), erosion and particle radiation from coronal mass ejections (massive clouds of energetic and magnetized solar plasma and radiation), and cosmic rays from deep space. Our magnetosphere plays the role of gatekeeper, repelling this unwanted energy that’s harmful to life on Earth, trapping most of it a safe distance from Earth’s surface in twin doughnut-shaped zones called the Van Allen Belts.

climate.nasa.gov

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstellar Space#Space Travel#Earth#Space Weather#Magnet#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#Mercury#Sun#Climate Change News#Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Astronomycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Astronauts With Their Helmets Off On The Moon?

The image actually shows Apollo 16 astronauts during a training exercise on Earth in 1972. The image in the Facebook post shows three men in space suits without helmets standing on a rocky landscape with a rover. “So, these guys on the Moon took a moment to take their helmets off for this picture…” text in the image reads, seemingly implying that the astronauts had faked their presence on the moon.
Posted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

NASA lander discovers big surprise inside Mars

NASA researchers confirmed on Thursday that the Red Planet has a molten core. This was revealed using seismic data collected from Mars rovers. Mars is now thought to have formed in a similar manner to Earth, and has a crust, mantel, and core. The first samples collected from NASA’s mission...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Fermi Spots a Weird Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Racing Toward Earth

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a pulse of high-energy radiation that had been racing toward Earth for nearly half the present age of the universe. Lasting only about a second, it turned out to be one for the record books – the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) caused by the death of a massive star ever seen.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Astronomers find three new planets including one that ‘could protect and support life’ and an ‘ocean world’

Astronomers have found three new exoplanets around a nearby star that are very similar to those in our own solar system - including one that could support life.The star, L 98-59, is only 35 light-years away from Earth; its orbiting planets may also contain water in their interiors or atmosphere. Two of the planets nearest to the star are likely dry, but one “ocean world” could have as much as one third of its mass made up of liquid.“The planet in the habitable zone may have an atmosphere that could protect and support life,” María Rosa Zapatero Osorio, an...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Astronomers Spot Unusual, Enormous Rings Around a Black Hole

Astronomers spotted an unusual set of rings in X-rays around a black hole with a companion star. These rings are created by light echoes, a phenomenon similar to echoes on Earth from sound waves bouncing off hard surfaces. NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory were used to...
ScienceInverse

The Earth’s core is even weirder than scientists realized

More than 5,000 kilometers beneath us, Earth’s solid metal inner core wasn’t discovered until 1936. Almost a century later, we’re still struggling to answer basic questions about when and how it first formed. These aren’t easy puzzles to solve. We can’t directly sample the inner core, so the key to...
AstronomyDiscover Mag

Our Planet’s Changing Orbit Helped Life Survive 'Snowball Earth'

While the thought of ice at the equator may be difficult to imagine, there is compelling evidence that much, if not all, of Earth’s land and oceans were once covered by ice — an event known as “Snowball Earth.”. The rocks of South Australia’s Flinders Ranges contain clues of this...
AstronomyUniverse Today

Astronomers Find a Huge Planet Orbiting its Star at 6,000 Times the Earth-Sun Distance

Tracking exoplanets is hard – especially when that exoplanet is so far away from its parent star that the normally used “transit” method of watching it dim the light of the star itself is ineffectual. But it really helps if the planet is huge, and has its own infrared glow, no matter how far away from its star it might be. At least those properties allowed a team of scientists from the University of Hawai’i to track a particular exoplanet called (and we’re not kidding) Coconuts-2b.
AstronomyDiscovery

NASA is Going Back to Venus. Here’s Why You Should Care.

Here’s the deal. Every star has what’s called a “habitable zone”, a region around that star where it’s not too hot to boil away water and where it’s not too cold to freeze it. It’s just the right balance to potentially find liquid water on the surface of a planet, and where you find liquid water you find the chance for life.

Comments / 1

Community Policy