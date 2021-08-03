Duncan Lake to Benefit from AARP Community Challenge Grant
Hattiesburg, Mississippi – The City of Hattiesburg’s Community Arts Center (HCAC), the Hattiesburg Landmark Preservation, Inc. (HLP) and the Hattiesburg Downtown Association are the joint recipients of the 2021 AARP Community Challenge Grant totaling $11,400. The grant will go toward upgrading Duncan Lake Park in Downtown Hattiesburg through painting a mural, restoring seating, adding art installations and providing free arts programming.www.hattiesburgms.com
