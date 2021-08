The LOX and Diplomats Verzuz trolling continues and we are here for it. Recently Jadakiss joined Styles P in trolling Jim Jones‘ weatherman duties. As spotted on HipHopDX the two MC’s had time during a recent pitstop in Harlem. Earlier this week the LOX rappers took some lighthearted shots at Capo for his signature weatherman skits and let the Hip-Hop community know of their plans to replace him. “It’s the new weatherman, Jim will be out of business after August 3rd, so I’m practicing the weatherman,” Styles P said in the video. “As you can see, I’m in Harlem, New York. What up, Harlem? I love y’all.”