CDC: Here are countries you shouldn't travel to, regardless of vaccination status

USA Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising travelers to stay away from Greece, Ireland, the U.S. Virgin Islands and other destinations, regardless of vaccination status. The agency bumped more than a dozen destinations to its highest travel advisory category, “level 4: very high level of COVID-19,” on Monday....

Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

CDC Says Do Not Travel Here Now

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week announced a new list of countries to avoid as the spread of COVID and its variants fails to slow. These destinations have been given the nation's highest warning—Level 4—which recommends avoiding all travel. "Avoid travel to these destinations. If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," they reiterate. "Getting vaccinated prevents severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. Unvaccinated people should get vaccinated and continue masking until they are fully vaccinated. With the Delta variant, this is more urgent than ever." Read on to see which destinations to steer clear of right now.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthWashington Post

You’re going to be asked to prove your vaccination status. Here’s how to do it.

Congratulations, you’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Now you have to prove it, and your smartphone can help. Across the world, fears about the contagious delta variant are leading more businesses, schools and travel destinations to require vaccination. Like it or not, there’s a real chance that somewhere you want to go will ask to see proof of your shots.
TravelCBS 58

CDC adds 16 destinations to 'very high' Covid-19 travel risk list

(CNN) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 16 destinations to its "very high" Covid-19 risk level on Monday, including Greece, Ireland and the US Virgin Islands. According to the CDC, a risk designation of "Level 4: Covid-19 Very High" means people should avoid travel to these...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
TravelThe Independent

Should you cancel travel plans because of the coronavirus delta variant?

For a blissful few weeks this spring, a summer of semi-normal travel seemed not just possible, but almost certain. Flights were booked, hotel reservations were made and vacation time was requested as those with wanderlust or pent-up desire to see loved ones organised their long-awaited excursions. But the hyper-transmissible delta...
New York City, NYnewyorkupstate.com

These 12 counties in New York state should return to masks indoors, CDC says (update)

Twelve counties in New York state should now return to wearing masks indoors, according to new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said Tuesday that people should return to wearing masks indoors in areas with “substantial” (orange areas on map above) and “high” (red) transmission of Covid-19. That includes places with at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the past week, or nearly two-third of U.S. counties.
Restaurantsallaboutarizonanews.com

Regardless of Vaccination Status McDonald’s Requiring Customers to Wear Masks Inside All US Restaurants

McDonald’s will now require all its customers and staff to wear a mask in its all of their US restaurants, regardless of vaccination status, the company announced on Monday. “McDonald’s asks every customer entering our restaurants to wear a mask or face covering as a safety step based on the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC),” a statement on McDonald’s website reads.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Pfizer, J&J react to COVID-19 breakthrough infections

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson remain confident in their respective COVID-19 vaccines’ ability to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death amid the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, the companies told Fox News. Following recent outbreaks in Massachusetts, in which nearly three-quarters of some 469 COVID-19 cases occurred in...
Public Healthfox5dc.com

COVID-19 Delta variant symptoms: What we know and what to look for

WASHINGTON - A surge by the rapidly spreading COVID-19 Delta variant is swamping hospitals, leading to new mask rules and is prompting mandatory vaccinations across the U.S. Here’s what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says about the Delta variant, its symptoms, characteristics and other things to watch for:
TravelBirmingham Star

Avoid travel to UK due to COVID variants spread: US

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday has recommended that Americans avoid travel to the United Kingdom due to the prevalence of the coronavirus variants in the country. "Avoid travel to the United Kingdom. If you must travel to the United...

