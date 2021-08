In recent days and weeks, China has cracked down hard on some of its businesses. While its education sector was at the receiving end recently, the tech sector also hasn't been spared. The crackdown has led to a widespread sell-off in Chinese names as investor sentiment deteriorated. ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood has also sold Chinese names amid this pullback as she sees a valuation deterioration. She has sold JD.com (JD) stock among other names. Should you sell JD stock like Wood or buy instead?