A new PS5 restock update has some disappointing news for every PS5-less PlayStation fan out there. And unfortunately for Xbox fans, the disappointing news also applies to the Xbox Series X, which remains challenging to buy, but nowhere near as challenging as the PS5. Many expected these issues to be alleviated in 2021, but the PS5, in particular, has only gotten harder to buy. As a result, many have flung criticism and insult towards Sony and its retail partners, including the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and GameStop. However, none of these parties are to blame. The reason the PS5 is hard to buy right now -- and to a lesser extent, the Xbox Series X -- is due to the global chip shortage.