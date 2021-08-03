South Boston Virginia Practice For Sale

“Just Listed” SOUTH BOSTON, VA $180,000.00 LOW RENT & LOW OVERHEAD– 2021 Projected Gross- $220,672.00. There is ONLY ONE other full time chiropractor in the area. Chiropractic techniques of choice are Diversified, Activator and Thompson drop. This charming community that’s just a few miles from the North Carolina border, offers you a small town feel with lots to do. All this makes South Boston, Virginia a great place to live, work and raise a family. The current doctor wishes to sell in order to relocate out of state.One on One transition coaching included in the price to ensure your continued success. Call Dr. Matthew Davis for information on this practice, 770-748-6084 DrMatt@PremierPracticeConsultants.com.