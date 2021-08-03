Vestal (Binghamton) New York Practice For Sale-Building Sale Option

VESTAL (Binghamton) NY $300,000.00 BUILDING(available/optional) 6 MONTHS FREE RENT OR $15,000.00 BUILDING CREDIT: VERY MOTIVATED SELLER-BRING OFFERS: Owner Financing Available, This thriving practice has been serving the VESTAL (Binghamton) area for the last 33 years. The clinic is 3000 sq feet and is located in a free standing building. The property is owned by the doctor and is available to purchase along with the practice but not required for purchasing the practice. A lease to the incoming doctor would be $2500.00 per month. 3 year average gross $434,790.00. This practice is Diverse patient base and payor profile. Chiropractic techniques of choice are Diversified, Decompression and Cox flexion/distraction. Home to BU which which has about 25,000 thousands employees and students. One on one transition coaching included in the price to ensure your continued success. Call Dr. Matthew Davis for information on this practice, 770-748-6084 DrMatt@PremierPracticeConsultants.com.