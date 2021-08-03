Hudson Valley New York Practice For Sale

MIDDLETOWN NY $155,000.00 The perfect Entry-level or Satellite practice with built in income and longevity! CALLING ALL NEW DC’s-Why Work For Someone Else When You Can Own Your Own Practice- Or Maybe you practice in Manhattan and looking for the perfect satellite office. Well, look no further. The breathtaking Catskill Mountains of Orange County is the home to this practice that was established in 1986. This stable practice is a mix of payor profiles including 40% Cash. 1400 sq ft office in professional neighborhood w/ Low Rent. Techniques of choice are Diversified, Torque Release and SOT supported by therapies and nutrition. Trained and tenured staff supports a successful transition. Doctor is retiring, highly motivated to sell to the right buyer with a guaranteed smooth transition. One on One transition coaching included in the price to ensure your continued success. Call Dr. Matthew Davis for information on this practice, 770-748-6084 DrMatt@PremierPracticeConsultants.com.