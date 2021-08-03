Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hayward, CA

Youngstown Ohio Practice For Sale

By Premier Practice Consultants
lifewest.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Just Listed” YOUNGSTOWN OH $292,000.00 LOCATION-LOCATION-LOCATION! This stable practice has been serving the YOUNGSTOWN OHIO area for the last 33 years. 71% CASH. The clinic is 2,503 sq foot professional building with an enormous amount of visibility and drive-by traffic. This clinic has consistent re-activations(old patients with new conditions), due to the large patient base. The rent is $2,3200.00 per month and includes electric. water, heating/cooling, trash and snow removal. There was a complete remodel of the clinic two years ago with state of the art equipment, which is valued at approximately $165,500.00. The clinic does have EHR w/Chirotouch. The tables are Drop, Flexion/Distraction, Decompression and HiLo. Chiropractic techniques of choice are Diversified, Flexion/Distraction and Gonstead. Complete on site diagnostic services. One on one transition coaching included in the price to ensure your continued success. Call Dr. Matthew Davis for information on this practice, 770-748-6084 DrMatt@PremierPracticeConsultants.com.

lifewest.edu

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hayward, CA
Real Estate
Hayward, CA
Business
Local
Ohio Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Youngstown, OH
Business
City
Hayward, CA
Youngstown, OH
Real Estate
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ehr W Chirotouch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to end debate on $1T infrastructure bill

The Senate on Sunday night voted to end debate on a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, putting it on a glide path, albeit still a lengthy one, to passing this week. Senators voted 68-29 to end debate on the bill, which required 60 votes. Eighteen GOP senators joined with...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Markie Post, 'Night Court' and 'The Fall Guy' actor, dies at 70

Markie Post, the actor known for her roles in shows like "Night Court" and "The Kids Are Alright," has died at the age of 70, her family announced on Saturday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post tonight shares her passing after a three year, ten month battle with cancer," her family said in a statement to NBC News.
California StateNBC News

Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

The Dixie Fire became the second-largest wildfire in California history Sunday as thousands of residents remained under evacuation orders and more than 10,000 buildings stood in its path. The fire, which began July 14 and leveled much of the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, grew to 463,477...
Utah StatePosted by
CNN

Julie Bowen of 'Modern Family' helped rescue a hiker who fainted in a Utah national park

(CNN) — Actor Julie Bowen of "Modern Family" and her sister helped rescue a hiker when she fainted last week at Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, the hiker told CNN. "They could have just ignored me, passed on, but they didn't," Minnie John said Saturday. "She could have gone on -- she must have had a busy agenda that was disturbed because of me. They treated me, a stranger, with love and respect."
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Police: 2 Chicago officers shot, taken to hospital

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago police officers were shot late Saturday and taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said. The officers were in “serious-to-critical” condition at University of Chicago Medical Center, news outlets reported. Police also said two suspects were taken into custody. It was not immediately clear what...

Comments / 1

Community Policy