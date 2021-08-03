NYC Upper West Side Practice For Sale-Associate In Place

“Just Listed” CENTRAL PARK WEST (NYC) NEW YORK- $349,000.00– A RARE FIND: This practice is all you would ever want in style and professional reputation. This profitable beautifully appointed suite, with a private street-level entrance, was established in 1979 overlooking Central Park on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. 70% CASH. Sub-tenant income is roughly an additional $72,000.00-$85,000.00/yr. This principled chiropractic practice offers chiropractic, spinal exercises, x-ray, and massage therapy. Some owner financing is available to the right buyer. The current doctor wishes to sell in order to retire, but if the buyer desires, the owner is available to stay in a director/manager position. Call Dr. Matthew Davis for more information on this practice, 770-748-6084 DrMatt@PremierPracticeConsultants.com.