Wayne County Ohio Practice For Sale-Building Sale Option

EAST UNION TWSP, WAYNE COUNTY, OH $195,000.00 BUILDING(available/optional)This practice has been serving the Apple Creek area for the last 35 years. The clinic is 1600 sq feet and is located in a free standing building. The property is owned by the doctor and is available to purchase along with the practice but not required for purchasing the practice. A lease to the incoming doctor would be $1600.00 per month. This practice is 100% CASH. This practice provides care to a large part of the local Amish community. Chiropractic techniques of choice are Atlas Orthoginal, Pierce Stillwagen (arthrostim/pulstar). 3 year average gross $256,454.00. The current doctor wishes to sell in order to retire. This is a quaint community with simple family values with lots of open space to explore and enjoy the outdoors. One on one transition coaching included in the price to ensure your continued success. Call Dr. Matthew Davis for information on this practice, 770-748-6084 DrMatt@PremierPracticeConsultants.com.