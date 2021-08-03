Hickory North Carolina “Extremely High Profit” Practice For Sale

“Just Listed” HICKORY NC (CHARLOTTE SUBURB) $1,250,000.00 SERIOUS BUYERS ONLY PLEASE! This practice will gross approximately 1.5 MILLION DOLLARS THIS YEAR. This ultra-successful practice is a PROFIT MACHINE! 2021 Projected Gross- $1,444,800.00 , “That’s right nearly 1.5 Million dollars”! Super Low Overhead. FANTASTIC location in an upscale community. Enjoy Asheville and all it offers in a short drive. Quick growing area with high-end health minded residents. This is the practice every chiropractor dreams of, High Profit-Low Overhead-Low Stress. Runs like a well oiled machine for a new doctor to step right in and enjoy the good life. The staff is exceptionally trained and efficient. Included EHR, Digital Xray, Drop Flexion/Distraction, and Decompression tables. The current doctor is looking to retire. One on one transition coaching is included in the price to ensure your continued success. Call Dr. Matthew Davis for information on this practice, 770-748-6084 DrMatt@PremierPracticeConsultants.com.