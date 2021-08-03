Asheville North Carolina Practice For Sale

ASHEVILLE NC $120,000.00 This thriving practice that has been serving the Asheville area for the past 28 years. The clinic is 1500 square feet, with low rent. This practice is 97% CASH. 3 year average= $159,602.00, although 2021 projection is $215,000.00. This practice is low force-gentle techniques such as NS, SOT, Torque release technique and Activator. The practice is a family based chiropractic clinic offering acute and wellness care. Right in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, Asheville is one of the most sought after cities that people are moving to for work and to live. Asheville attracts people to settle there that are focusing on a holistic lifestyle and wellness, which helps create a culture that allows chiropractic practices to thrive. One on one transition coaching included in the price to ensure your continued success. Call Dr. Matthew Davis for information on this practice, 770-748-6084 DrMatt@PremierPracticeConsultants.com.