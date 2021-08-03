Bergen County New Jersey Practice For Sale

WALDWICK, NJ $130,000.00 The perfect Entry-level or Satellite practice with built in income and longevity!CALLING ALL NEW DC’s-Why Work For Someone Else When You Can Own Your Own Practice- Or Maybe you practice in Manhattan and looking for the perfect satellite office.This 3 year old practice is already grossing $200,000.00 a year. Located in Waldwick NJ within Bergen county, which is one of the most affluent counties in the northeast, and just a stone’s throw from Manhattan. The clinic is in a 1100 sq ft free standing building that has recently been renovated. The rent is low with a number of years remaining on the lease as well as options. Payor profile is 90% major medical. New patient acquisitions are 80% referrals from existing patients and a strong relationship with local businesses. With low overhead, a beautiful area and great schools make this a perfect place to start your career and ultimately raise a family. The current doctor wishes to sell to relocate out of state with his family. One on one transition coaching included in the price to ensure your continued success. Call Dr. Matthew Davis for extensive details on this practice, 770-748-6084 DrMatt@PremierPracticeConsultants.com .