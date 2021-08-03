Upstate South Carolina (Startanburg Co.) Practice For Sale

“Just Listed” LANDRUM, SC. (Startanburg Co.Upstate). $160,000.00 If you want a great family practice this is it. Doctor retiring. This is a long term stable practice has just relocated to a 1200 sq ft. new office in a historic building. The new location has an extremely high amount of street and foot traffic in the area. This practice has a brand new digital x-ray. This practice is a subluxation based, massage therapy family practice(massage therapist on staff). The doctor uses intersegmental traction, cold laser, and Pettibon chairs. With a quick drive to Spartanburg or Asheville NC, Landrum is positioned perfectly for endless possibilities. Landrum is full of exciting attractions, beautiful scenery, historically significant sites, and friendly people. One on One transition coaching included in the price to ensure your continued success. Call Dr. Matthew Davis for extensive details on this practice, 770-748-6084 DrMatt@PremierPracticeConsultants.com.