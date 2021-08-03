Florence South Carolina Practice For Sale-Building Sale Option

“Just Listed” FLORENCE, SC. $299,000.00 BRING OFFERS: MUST SELL IMMEDIATELY-VERY MOTIVATED SELLER –Priced 30% Below Market Valuation For Quick Sale: Super successful established practice w/average monthly collections at $50,000.00 each month or more, with an average number of visits for each patient is 72. This 100% referral practice collects over $500,000.00 per year with a steady stream of high retention new and existing patients. The 3,800 sq. ft. free standing building has easy access and great visibility. The clinical focus is on educating patients on the value of pain relief, corrective and maintenance care. Techniques include Diversified, Pro-Adjuster and Activator. The building is available to be a part of this sale for someone interested or lease office with the option to buy (terms to be agreed upon), or a straight long term lease can be provided. This efficiently trained staff keeps focus on the 87% collection rate. The office manager will be with you and hold your hand every step of the way as you step into this amazingly run well oiled machine. Digital xray and other high end chiropractic tables and equipment are part of this practice. This is the predominant practice in the area for law enforcement and teachers. All services in the office are managed by touch screens. This office uses the Chirotouch systems hosted on a private office server. Owner financing available to qualified buyers. Doctor retiring after 35 years of practice, but will be staying for a smooth transition. One on one transition coaching included in the price to ensure your continued success. Call Dr. Matthew Davis for extensive details on this practice, 770-748-6084 DrMatt@PremierPracticeConsultants.com.