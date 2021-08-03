Murrells Inlet South Carolina Practice For Sale

MURRELLS INLET SC $199,000.00 Live, work, play and raise your family in this beautiful waterfront community. As a straight chiropractic clinic, an incoming doctor may wish to add therapies or other profit centers to instantly add revenue. Techniques of choice are Pierce, Toggle, Diversified and Thompson. A consistently low overhead creates a practice that is run very lean, affording a higher profit margin. The practice is a mix of cash, medicare and HMO. Located between Myrtle Beach and Georgetown, this area continues to grow as South Carolina is quickly becoming one of the most sought after states for relocation and retirement. One on One transition coaching included in the price to ensure your continued success. Call Dr. Matthew Davis for extensive details on this practice, 770-748-6084 DrMatt@PremierPracticeConsultants.com.