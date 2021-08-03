Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Honor Magic 3 shown in video teaser, also appears in Geekbench listing

gsmarena.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest Honor Magic 3 news, the device appeared in an official teaser showcasing its display and cooling solution. The short clip shows the waterfall screen which houses a pill-shaped cutout for the dual selfie cameras. We are also shown an animation of the cooling system which will be tasked with keeping the Snapdragon 888 Plus in check.

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geekbench#Android 11#Ceo#Single Core#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Honor Magic 3 to have five cameras, gets leaked by CEO

The Honor Magic 3 is expected to arrive on August 12, and today the CEO has teased the smartphone, revealing the camera design, at least partially. George Zhao has demoed the AI capabilities we should expect from the Magic 3 with a device that has five cameras in an M-formation.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Honor Magic 3 teaser reveals more than one primary rear camera

Honor has just shared a new teaser for its upcoming Magic 3 series. The new teaser offers us a glimpse of the device’s rear camera module and showcases that the handset will feature more than one primary lens. For those unaware, the Magic 3 series is the company’s latest flagship...
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Realme MagDart magnetic charging shown on video

The magnet is the part that makes it more convenient because it was will 100% of the time (&qu... The charger will be held in the back of the phone. They will advertise a bug as a feature like Apple did. They will say you can now use your headphones while charging you phone wirelessly.
Retailgsmarena.com

Honor Magic3 appears on AnTuTu, revealing key specs

The Honor Magic3 arriving on August 12 was spotted on Geekbench yesterday with a Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 8GB RAM, and Android 11. Now it has appeared on AnTuTu as well, but with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and a few more specs. The benchmark database reveals that the Magic3 will have 512GB...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Honor teases Magic 3 series, will feature various AI technologies

Honor has released another teaser of its new Magic 3 series of smartphones. The company’s CEO has just recently participated in an upcoming conference regarding new technologies with one of the highlighting topics being about the AI technologies that will arrive with the Magic 3 series. During the conference ,...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Honor X20 confirmed to launch alongside Magic 3 series next week

After splitting up with Huawei, Honor has acted quickly to get back on its feet, inking partnerships with chipmakers like Qualcomm and MediaTek, restoring the Android license, and going on a launching spree with a series of smartphone announcements. In June, Honor unveiled the Honor X20 SE in China, and it appears the company is looking to add another member to the X20 lineup.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

Honor X20 appears in live photo, reveals round camera module

It would seem that Honor is getting ready to launch the Honor X20 smartphone soon. A lot of its details haven't been confirmed, but the phone is expected to sport the Dimensity 900 chipset. Now, sources have posted some live photos of the device. Thanks to Digital Chat Station, we...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Magic UI 5.0 on HONOR Magic3 series could be based on HarmonyOS

HONOR smartphones run Magic UI based on HUAWEI’s EMUI. Since the brand is now no longer owned by the telecom company, it is expected to use different software. But looks like it won’t be the case, at least in China. HONOR is all set to launch its first premium smartphone...
Technologygsmarena.com

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 flexes SD888+ on Geekbench as first poster surfaces

This guy has no idea what the Mi 10T Pro is capable off now... It is so much better than even ... Yes, when the mi 10t was released a lot of people was disappointed, that it was came out with an lcd instead of oled, but still with a flagship Soc. My friend bought it a day after it was released, there was some bugs but fixed after a week and it never looked back. I tried it half a day playing genshin, asphalt. The new updates was cleaner,smoother and provides great compliment with its refresh rate. Yes, a lot of people keep dissing miui without even used it before. I could say that its more fluid than one UI, when it 12.5 ver came out.( i think this was the reason why samsung as well did a revamp on theirs, haha.). Why i saw the lcd of the mi 10t, this was a revelation that ,not Lcd were created equal. It was crisp and color were vibrant. If they would put the same quality of the display to their mi pad 5, apple, samsung and lenovo ahould be worried.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 appears in leaked poster and on Geekbench with 12 GB of RAM

Xiaomi has already confirmed that it will reveal the Mi Mix 4 next week, its second Mi Mix series device this year. However, two leaks online have provided more information about the upcoming handset than Xiaomi has let on, so far. Unsurprisingly, the device has appeared on Geekbench, listed as the Xiaomi 2106118C, as the screenshot below shows.
Technologygsmarena.com

Motorola Edge S Pro is official, it is a renamed Edge 20 Pro

That isnt a 5x zoom lens, it's a 5x telephoto! It is a single focal length, not variable. 8 MP does not bode well for detailed photographs. The main lens is an effective 12 MP (108/9) which does not sound as good as 'over 100'. Rating0 |. A1088231. v7Q. Anonymous,...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Honor Magic 3 series with Snapdragon 888+ goes up for reservations

Honor Magic 3 series is scheduled to launch on August 12 in the global market. Weeks before its arrival, leaks for its renders, live images, and specs reached the internet. Now, just a few days ahead of its launch, the smartphone series is touted to go on omnichannel appointments. According...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Honor X20 5G with Dimensity 900, 8GB RAM spotted at Geekbench

A new Honor smartphone with model number NTN-AN20 has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site. This model number is said to belong to the Honor X20 5G phone that is all set to debut on Aug. 12 in China. As usual, the Geekbench appearance has revealed the key specs of the X20.
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

Working AirPower Prototype Shown in Video Clip

A video of a seemingly functional AirPower prototype has been shared on Twitter by Apple device collector Giulio Zompetti, in what appears to be a first-of-its-kind look at the elusive charger in action. The video shows a unique on-screen iOS animation when the iPhone is placed on the ‌AirPower‌ charging...

Comments / 0

Community Policy