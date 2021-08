Motorola has littered the smartphone market with quite a number of models on all tiers, but it seems to be lacking in devices that are meant to compete at the very top. The X and Z series seems to have been silently retired from that role, and Motorola’s most recent G100 surprisingly tries to fill in those big shoes. That said, the company is far from done and has just announced the newest members of its young Edge family, led by the Motorola Edge 20 Pro and its periscope lens camera.