A GOP legislator wants to prevent the University of Wisconsin System from implementing COVID testing, masking, and vaccine requirements on its campuses. The proposal from Senator Steve Nass of Whitewater would require that health and safety measures implemented by the UW System be subject to approval from the Joint Committee on Review of Administration Rules that he chairs. President Tommy Thompson said in a statement, “Given my experience as a former United States Health and Human Services Secretary, I know the biggest threat to in-person classes this fall would be actions that strip the UW System of the tools it has so successfully used to date to address outbreaks and reduce the spread of COVID-19.”