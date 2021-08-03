Strong-Arm Tactics Won't Get America Vaccinated
Like most healthcare professionals, I am worried about unvaccinated adults. Currently, just shy of 50% of Americans have been fully vaccinated, and there is a sizable percentage of adults -- even older adults -- who remain unvaccinated. These people are taking tremendous personal risk of getting severely ill from SARS-CoV-2, and we must consider bold and innovative tactics to overcome their access issues and hesitancy.www.medpagetoday.com
