HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Huntington Red Devils had a bittersweet 2020 season. On the positive side the team won 4 games, setting a school mark for the most wins in a single season. On the negative side, the team missed the playoffs after making it two straight years prior. The most frustrating part about that is that the team missed the playoffs by one game and three of the team’s five losses came by a touchdown or less.