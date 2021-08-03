Cancel
Celebrities

Thanks to Bauhaus, I totally get NFTs now

investing.com
 4 days ago

On Friday of last week, I got a press release from Grace at a music and public relations firm called 23, and Grace wanted to know if I was interested in running a feature on a series of nonfungible tokens, or NFTs. I almost instinctively replied "I am not, as...

www.investing.com

TV & VideosTVOvermind

This is How Much Money Frank Fritz Made on American Pickers

Most people are pretty familiar with the old saying, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” but many don’t realize that those words are truer than they could’ve ever imagined. The show American Pickers is proof. Debuting early in 2010, American Pickers follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel from state to state looking for collectible items that they can either re-sale or keep for themselves. Although most of the things they find are old and have been thrown away at some point in time, they have become very valuable over time. In fact, the show’s stars have been able to bring in a small fortune during their more than 10 years on TV. Keep reading to learn how much money Frank Fritz made on American Pickers.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Cuomo’s ex, Sandra Lee, cozies up to new boyfriend in St. Tropez

Her old beau may be getting roasted this week, but that hasn’t stopped Sandra Lee from cooking up a new romance. The former chef and author is dating hunky Algerian interfaith leader, writer and producer Ben Youcef — her first romance since her split with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Page Six can exclusively reveal.
MusicPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter, Jessica, Wins Olympic Medal

Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of rock star Bruce Springsteen, left for the Tokyo Olympics in late July. The 29-year-old equestrian rider was selected for the United States show jumping team. She’s obviously the biggest name on the team thanks to her father’s work in the music industry. However, she didn’t...
Yogagoodhousekeeping.com

Lady Gaga Steps Out in 8-Inch Platform Boots, a Bandeau Top and Bike Shorts

Lady Gaga, 35, was spotted in New York City wearing a light blue Marc Jacobs bandeau top and matching high-waisted bike shorts, paired with sky-high white platform boots. The singer and actress has been doing yoga since college. Lady Gaga has a style that’s totally her own. And, just in...
New Haven, CTwomansday.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Breaks His Silence After Being Shamed for ‘Annoying’ Habit

Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio would like to say something to those who are criticizing him on the show. Currently on an impressive eight game winning streak, the 30-year-old Jeopardy! star has heard about what some online viewers have dubbed his “annoying” habit on the quiz show. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the computer science Ph.D student from New Haven, Connecticut acknowledged that some fans have a problem with him answering “what is” for every subject, even if the correct answer is a person. While Matt didn’t get super into it, he wanted to make one thing clear: He isn’t trying to upset anybody on purpose.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVLine

American Pickers' Frank Fritz Fires Back at Ex-Cohost Mike Wolfe: 'I'm Not Going to Sit Here and Lie to People'

Ex-American Pickers star Frank Fritz is speaking his peace regarding his recent firing from the reality series and subsequent feud with former cohost Mike Wolfe. Last month, it was confirmed that Fritz wouldn’t be returning to the History Channel series. In a statement released in July, executive producer and head antique “picker” Wolfe said: “I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani (Danielle), and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Shania Twain looks incredible in thigh-high boots – fans react

Shania Twain looked like a total knockout in a new photo she shared to plug her radio show on Apple Music. The country superstar wowed her fans rocking a pair of over-the-knee leather boots and a leopard print coat. In the black and white snap, Shania can be seen sprawled...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Mashed

Saweetie Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy With 'McDonald's Nails'

Big Mac Mama also known as the artist Saweetie sent Twitter into a frenzy recently with a simple picture that asked, "true or false?" Born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, the Icy Girl singer and talented actress shared the picture that involved a statement in the image that read, "The longer the nails, the easier to reach that one last fry." On a background that looks like a takeout box or fry container you can see some extremely long square cut nails in what can only be described as McDonald's golden arches yellow juxtaposed with the traditional Ronald McDonald red lettering and adorned with some serious bling that's also reminiscent of salt crystals.
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
Entertainmentwmleader.com

Subway franchisees are fed up with Megan Rapinoe’s TV ads

Megan Rapinoe kicked up another round of controversy at the Tokyo Olympics — and now a group of Subway franchisees are pressuring the fast-food giant to give her the boot. The 36-year-old, purple-haired soccer star — who kneeled during the National Anthem to kick off the Tokyo Olympics before leading the United States to a bronze medal this week — began a stint as a pitchwoman for the fast-food giant this spring.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Quarantine: Now All Inhibitions Fall

A few weeks ago the lightning engagement, now the first joint quarantine. Home lockdown for Kourtney Kardashian (42) and Travis Barker (45)!. “Ten days of quarantine,” writes the oldest Kardashian sister on Instagram to a photo that shows her and her loved one in the bathroom. Did the TV starlet and Travis get infected with Corona? Or just one of the two? Or have they had contact with a sick person and therefore have to be taken out of circulation as a precaution? Kourtney leaves that open.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Christina Haack's ex-husband Ant Anstead shares emotional family news

Christina Haack's ex-husband Ant Anstead brought his fans to tears this week after he documented his emotional reunion with his children after nearly a year apart. The Wheeler Dealers star finally made it back home to the UK after travel restrictions amid the pandemic forced him to stay in America for the past 12 months. The last time Ant saw his children in person was in late summer 2020.
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

Guests jump out of Splash Mountain log during the ride!

We have some exclusive news for you. A friend of the blog is at the Magic Kingdom today and spotted some unusual guest behavior on Splash Mountain when guests jumped out of the log. Here’s the photos and details. Splash Mountain is a fan favorite ride at the Magic Kingdom....

