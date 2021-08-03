Today’s Headlines and Commentary

The Federal Bureau of Investigation used photos of young, female staff in order to “entice sexual predators” in sting operations, writes the Washington Post. A report from the Justice Department’s inspector general detailed how staff photos were presented as belonging to young children and sex workers, though the female office staff were not authorized undercover or “online covert employees.” Faces in the pictures were blurred and the women were clothed, but the pictures could be shared and downloaded, which the inspector general believes could put staff in danger. The FBI agent under investigation for using the photographs had not obtained written permission to do so and urged office staff to conceal his activities.