Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Today’s Headlines and Commentary

By Ajay Sarma
lawfareblog.com
 4 days ago

The Federal Bureau of Investigation used photos of young, female staff in order to “entice sexual predators” in sting operations, writes the Washington Post. A report from the Justice Department’s inspector general detailed how staff photos were presented as belonging to young children and sex workers, though the female office staff were not authorized undercover or “online covert employees.” Faces in the pictures were blurred and the women were clothed, but the pictures could be shared and downloaded, which the inspector general believes could put staff in danger. The FBI agent under investigation for using the photographs had not obtained written permission to do so and urged office staff to conceal his activities.

www.lawfareblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Suicide#Iran#Ukraine#The Washington Post#The Justice Department#Fbi#Belarusian#The New York Times#The Belarusian House#The Associated Press#Taliban#American#British#Pfizer#The White House#Western#Al Jazeera#Supreme#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
China
Related
Politicslawfareblog.com

The Week that Was: All of Lawfare in One Post

Jonathan Schroden discussed the difficulties in mapping the Taliban’s territorial gains in Afghanistan in this week’s Foreign Policy Essay. Jen Patja Howell shared an episode of the Lawfare Podcast in which Sue Gordon, former principal deputy director of national intelligence, and John McLaughlin, former acting director of the CIA, talked to Lawfare publisher David Priess about intelligence during the Trump and Biden administrations:
WorldTelegraph

Sunday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Welcome to your early-morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering on Sunday. To receive twice-daily briefings by email, sign up to our Front Page newsletter for free. 1. Boris Johnson’s push for net zero plunged into chaos. Boris Johnson’s green agenda...
Podcasttennesseestar.com

Commentary: Ashli Babbitt’s Mom Speaks

The only video Ashli Babbitt’s mom has seen of her daughter on January 6 is a clip of her walking from Donald Trump’s speech to Capitol Hill. “That brings me peace,” Micki Witthoeft, Ashli’s mom, told me by phone on Wednesday. “She was in her zone, so happy, having a great day.”
Politicsarcamax.com

Commentary: Belarus's rogue strongman is pushing his luck

Once a regime has plucked a commercial airliner out of the sky to snatch a single journalist, its capacity to shock the rest of the world should theoretically diminish. And yet, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has managed. At home, he has brutally suppressed civil society and critics, with one would-be adversary from 2020’s presidential race sentenced to 14 years in jail. He’s weaponized migrants. This week alone, he forced an Olympic athlete to flee after she dared criticize a sporting decision, and put an opposition leader on trial behind closed doors, even as a high-profile diaspora activist was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a Ukrainian park.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

9/11 families to President Biden: Don't come to our memorial events

Nearly 1,800 Americans directly affected by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks are opposing President Joe Biden’s participation in any memorial events this year unless he upholds his pledge to declassify U.S. government evidence that they believe may show a link between Saudi Arabian leaders and the attacks. The victims’...
Presidential Electiontennesseestar.com

Commentary: Biden’s Approval Rating Is Dropping Fast

In recent days, conservative media outfits have gleefully presented one of the least surprising headlines of modern times. Namely, that Joe Biden’s presidential approval rating has sunk below the waves. In the latest Rasmussen poll, Biden is now at a 47 percent approval rating, with 52 percent disapproval. Worse, his...
VaccinesCulpeper Star Exponent

COMMENTARY: Dumb and dumber Americans

In a widely reported 2017 survey, 7% of adult Americans agreed with the statement that chocolate milk comes from brown cows. That is “udder” nonsense. But more than 16 million people thought it was true. Maybe schools should offer better instruction in nutrition and agriculture; or maybe the ingredient labels on cartons of chocolate milk need a larger type.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

A legal reckoning may be coming for the lawyers who helped Trump push election lies

"There’s a duty that counsel has that when you’re submitting a sworn statement . . . that you have reviewed it, that you had done some minimal due diligence.” You might expect to hear that statement in a first-year law school class. Instead, it was made by a federal court judge in Michigan during an extraordinary court session that underscored the irresponsibility of lawyers who sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Unlike for former president Donald Trump and other politicians who lie with seeming impunity, there may be real consequences for the lawyers who helped him peddle his spurious claims about election fraud.
Congress & CourtsGovExec.com

Kamala Harris Knows She’s Trapped

“I think it’s okay if we shake hands,” Kamala Harris told me last week. The vice president came out from behind her West Wing desk to greet me, her eyes smiling above her face mask. The last time I was in this particular office, the occupant was Mike Pence. And had it not been for a few state election officials who withstood the pressure to ignore the results, Harris’s desk would still belong to him.
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
Presidential Electionnickiswift.com

The Truth About Barbra Streisand And Donald Trump

Barbra Streisand is known for her strong opinions, and she's never shied away from sharing her feelings about former President Donald Trump. Streisand has been an active Democratic political fundraiser since the '60s, and the EGOT winner took part in a virtual concert in 2020 that raised $760,000 for then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, per Deadline. And a 2020 New York Times feature about the legendary singer and actress noted that she raised money for every Democratic presidential candidate since John F. Kennedy.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Lauren Boebert says her late-night Capitol mystery tour was "totally legit." Except it wasn't

As Salon reported exclusively on Wednesday, Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Republican known for her fervent pro-gun positions and tireless support of Donald Trump, led a mysterious late-night family tour of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 12, three weeks before she became a member of Congress. Although Salon's report was illustrated with photos of Boebert's family members at the Capitol on the day in question, she told the Daily Mail that the story was "false."

Comments / 0

Community Policy