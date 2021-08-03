Cancel
BET Jams: C.A.M.P featuring Cokah - "Blue Hearts"

Posted by 
BET
BET
 4 days ago

In the hateful wreckage of a failed relationship, C.A.M.P and Cokah each share their side of the story in the music video for their 2021 collaboration "Blue Hearts."

www.bet.com

BET

BET

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com
