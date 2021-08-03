BET Jams: C.A.M.P featuring Cokah - "Blue Hearts"

This summer has been packed with some of the chart’s top hits, and it’s all thanks to Black women and women of color. If you’re looking for rock, WILLOW‘s got you covered but if you’re more on a pop throwback vibe, Doja Cat may be more your speed. Want some classic R&B feels? Maybe H.E.R. is the woman of your choice. Either way, we can all agree that each project, EP, and album release this summer from Black women have satisfied our musical needs!