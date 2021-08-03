BET Jams: C.A.M.P featuring Cokah - "Blue Hearts"
In the hateful wreckage of a failed relationship, C.A.M.P and Cokah each share their side of the story in the music video for their 2021 collaboration "Blue Hearts."www.bet.com
In the hateful wreckage of a failed relationship, C.A.M.P and Cokah each share their side of the story in the music video for their 2021 collaboration "Blue Hearts."www.bet.com
BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.https://www.bet.com
Comments / 0