The Coca-Cola hot-fill facility on Industrial Drive in Northampton will be closing its doors in a couple years. The 450,000-square-foot facility is the largest industrial plant in Northampton, employing over 300 workers and generating hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual tax revenue for the city – but Coca Cola informed its local employees Thursday that the site would cease operating in spring of 2023, as the Dutch firm Refresco will be taking over packaging operations for the iconic soft drink giant in the US. Coca Cola first took ownership of the site in 1995; in the years since, it has produced beverages such as Powerade, Minute Maid Juices To Go, and Nestea Ice Teas.