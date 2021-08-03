7 Banks that Have Seen an Increase in Bad Loans in Q1 FY22 and Share Prices Drop

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$123.25.