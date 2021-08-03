7 Banks that Have Seen an Increase in Bad Loans in Q1 FY22 and Share Prices Drop

SNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Senior presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).
Comments / 0