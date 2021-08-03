Gold Medalist Pole Vaulter Armand Duplantis Looks A Lot Like Movie Heartthrob, Fans Say

Here’s a yarn that’s actually true: British diver Tom Daley knitted during his Olympics competition on Friday and advanced to the semifinal of the 10-meter platform. Daley, who has been spotted knitting in the stands at the Games, also has been showing off his knitting and crocheting skills online. The four-time Olympian fashioned a cozy for the first career gold medal he won earlier, teaming with Matty Lee in the synchronized 10-meter platform. He also created a gorgeous sweater to commemorate his time in Tokyo.