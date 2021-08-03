Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Gold Medalist Pole Vaulter Armand Duplantis Looks A Lot Like Movie Heartthrob, Fans Say

By Ron Dicker
HuffingtonPost
 5 days ago

Armand Duplantis of Sweden won the pole vault at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday and then won the Timothee Chalamet look-alike contest. At least according to the internet. Comparisons to the “French Dispatch” and “Call Me By Your Name” star bubble up from time to time and reemerged after Duplantis soared 19 feet, 9 inches, ahead of silver medalist Christopher Nilsen of the U.S. and bronze medalist Thiago Braz da Silva of Brazil.

m.huffpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armand Duplantis
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Timothee Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medalist#Pole Vaulter#Heartthrob#American#Timoth E Chalamet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Sue Bird And Megan Rapinoe Share A Kiss After U.S. Basketball Olympic Gold

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird just sealed the probable end of their Olympics careers with a kiss. Bird won her fifth straight gold medal on Sunday with the U.S. women’s basketball team, which defeated Japan, 90-75, to extend its overall Olympic gold streak to seven. She got a sweet congratulations from fiancee Rapinoe.
Swimming & SurfingDaily Gate City

Olympic gold medalist says swim races ‘not clean’

Olympic swimming gold medalist Caeleb Dressel is pretty much invincible when he has a lane to himself.The American reflected on his failure to win six gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Aug. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
Sportswhbl.com

Olympics-Athletics-Sweden’s Duplantis soars to pole vault gold

TOKYO (Reuters) – World record holder Mondo Duplantis of Sweden won the Olympic men’s pole vault gold medal on Tuesday after clearing a height of 6.02 metres on his first effort. The 21-year-old Duplantis, who finished with a silver medal behind world champion Sam Kendricks of the United States in...
SportsHuffingtonPost

U.S. Men Win Olympic 4x400 Relay To Avoid A Dubious Record

The U.S. men won the 4x400-meter relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, but couldn’t leave behind a dreadful overall performance. Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin teamed to capture the gold in 2:55.70, comfortably ahead of the Netherlands and Botswana to help their country avoid some big-time embarrassment.
Lafayette, LA1037thegame.com

Mondo Duplantis Wins Gold

All the work that Mondo Duplantis put in over his career as a pole vaulter paid off in a big way, securing a gold medal in the Men’s Pole Vault event on Tuesday. The Lafayette native represented his mother’s native Sweden and cleared the bar at 19 feet, 9 inches with room to spare to secure the victory at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Diver Tom Daley Knitting DURING His Olympics Competition Is So Next-Level

Here’s a yarn that’s actually true: British diver Tom Daley knitted during his Olympics competition on Friday and advanced to the semifinal of the 10-meter platform. Daley, who has been spotted knitting in the stands at the Games, also has been showing off his knitting and crocheting skills online. The four-time Olympian fashioned a cozy for the first career gold medal he won earlier, teaming with Matty Lee in the synchronized 10-meter platform. He also created a gorgeous sweater to commemorate his time in Tokyo.
SportsOttumwa Courier

US pole vaulter's positive test sends Aussies into isolation

TOKYO (AP) — The fragile nature of an Olympics during the pandemic came into sharp focus Thursday when the entire Australian track team spent time in a brief quarantine after American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks pulled out of the Tokyo Games because of a positive COVID-19 test. The news about...
Lafayette, LAbrproud.com

Lafayette native and former LSU star Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis claims gold in men’s pole vault for Sweden

TOKYO (KLFY) — Lafayette native Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis claimed the gold medal in men’s pole vaulting this morning at the Tokyo Olympics. The world-record holder claimed the medal with a 6.02-meter (19.75-foot) vault, which comes in one-hundredth of a meter shy of the Olympic record. That record is held by Brazil’s Thiago Braz of Brazil from 2016. Duplantis set the current world record of 6.18 meters in February 2020. While he did make an attempt to break his own record at a height of 6.19 meters, he was unsuccessful.
Sportsdallassun.com

U.S. pole vaulter Sam Kendricks tests positive, out of Olympics

Two-time world pole vault champion Sam Kendricks tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. The United States Olympic Paralympic Committee confirmed the positive test Thursday, adding Kendricks was in isolation at a local hotel. "Sam is an incredible and accomplished member...
SportsSan Francisco Chronicle

Tokyo Olympics overnight: Suni Lee wins gold; U.S. pole vaulter out; Djokovic advances

Good morning, it’s 7:30 a.m. Pacific and 11:30 p.m. in Tokyo. Here’s what happened overnight at the Games. 1. Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title in the women’s all-around. She edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while Simone Biles watched from the stands. Lee’s total of 57.433 points was just enough to top Andrade. The Brazilian earned the first gymnastics all-around medal by a Latin American athlete but missed out on gold when she stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine. Russian Olympic Committee gymnast Angelina Melnikova earned bronze.
Swimming & Surfingwcn247.com

Gold for US swimmers Dressel, Finke...US pole vaulter out

TOKYO (AP) — Caeleb Dressel (DREH'-sul) has claimed the first individual Olympic gold medal of his career by holding off the defending champion, Australia’s Kyle Chalmers. Dressel closed with a furious sprint to the wall and posted a time of 47.02 seconds, an Olympic record. Dressel beat Chalmers by a mere six-hundredths of a second, leaving the 2016 winner with a silver medal this time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy